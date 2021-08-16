$0.56 EPS Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

In other news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $108,738.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,986 shares of company stock valued at $458,138. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $98,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,727. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

