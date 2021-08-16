$0.79 EPS Expected for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.82. Ciena posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. raised their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,011. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Ciena has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $199,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $113,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,577,022 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 3,705.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

