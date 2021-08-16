-$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will announce ($0.83) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the lowest is ($1.03). The Scotts Miracle-Gro posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,483.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year earnings of $9.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $9.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.56.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $156.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $143.08 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

