0x Price Reaches $1.11 on Exchanges (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One 0x coin can now be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002328 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, 0x has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. 0x has a market capitalization of $934.73 million and approximately $128.37 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00063587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00017149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.08 or 0.00930632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00110637 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00047056 BTC.

0x (ZRX) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,341,602 coins. 0x’s official website is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

