$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to report $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROCK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,548. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.15. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $56.97 and a 1-year high of $103.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

