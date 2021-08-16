$1.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to report $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. International Flavors & Fragrances reported earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%.

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.59.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.56. 1,085,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,931. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

