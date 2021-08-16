$1.86 EPS Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will report earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.19. AGCO posted earnings of $2.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year earnings of $9.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.47 to $9.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $11.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.40.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at $415,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 341.4% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,056,000 after buying an additional 797,466 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,375,000 after acquiring an additional 389,929 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 522,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,993,000 after acquiring an additional 382,270 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 712.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 413,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,332,000 after acquiring an additional 362,199 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,349,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.73. 3,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,415. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.26%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

