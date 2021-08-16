11,615 Shares in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $24.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.91. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $25.48.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.