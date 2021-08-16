118,926 Shares in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 118,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Brandywine Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $57,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8,653.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 200.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

BDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In related news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

