11,905 Shares in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Purchased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Rambus by 3,190.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Shares of RMBS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.91. 6,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,975. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -171.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $25.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

