121,036 Shares in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 121,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Vector Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 4,129.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $14.55 on Monday. Vector Group Ltd. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $15.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.91%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

