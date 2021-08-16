1,260 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Purchased by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

PRF stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.70. The stock had a trading volume of 544 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,063. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $109.31 and a one year high of $164.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.97.

