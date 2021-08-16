$14.46 Million in Sales Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will announce $14.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.13 million and the highest is $14.84 million. First Community reported sales of $14.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $57.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.72 million to $57.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $57.81 million, with estimates ranging from $56.80 million to $58.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.67%.

FCCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of First Community stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,054. The company has a market cap of $157.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41. First Community has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Community by 167.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Community during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Community during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Community by 123.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in First Community by 71.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

