$152.05 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to post sales of $152.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.10 million to $155.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. posted sales of $161.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year sales of $622.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $622.00 million to $623.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $586.90 million, with estimates ranging from $581.00 million to $592.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.44 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $432,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,058.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,014,461.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,206. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,769,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,710,000 after acquiring an additional 150,946 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 284,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 31,490 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,428,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,759,000 after acquiring an additional 19,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.36. 2,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.48. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $26.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

