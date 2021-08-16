$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will post sales of $2.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.24 billion and the lowest is $2.19 billion. Toll Brothers posted sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $8.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $11.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.35.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,280. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $39.81 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $876,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,973 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,808,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,968,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,269,000 after purchasing an additional 589,777 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

