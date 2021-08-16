29,807 Shares in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2021

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the first quarter worth $503,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the first quarter worth $1,850,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the first quarter worth $592,000. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 255.2% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 613,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,795,000 after buying an additional 440,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the first quarter worth $2,425,000.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF stock opened at $26.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.99. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59.

