$3.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.03. Adobe posted earnings of $2.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year earnings of $12.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.87 to $12.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.24 to $14.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $637.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $638.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $593.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

