$3.05 EPS Expected for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to post $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.16. TopBuild reported earnings per share of $2.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year earnings of $10.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $10.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.54 to $13.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TopBuild.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share.

BLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $223.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TopBuild has a one year low of $141.14 and a one year high of $235.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.54.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TopBuild (BLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.