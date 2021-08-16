$335.16 Million in Sales Expected for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) will post $335.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingsoft Cloud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $334.95 million to $335.36 million. Kingsoft Cloud posted sales of $217.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kingsoft Cloud.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:KC traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,461. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 1.80. Kingsoft Cloud has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $74.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingsoft Cloud (KC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.