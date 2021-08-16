$340.80 Million in Sales Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to announce $340.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $331.21 million and the highest is $351.00 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $292.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.78.

Shares of CBOE traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.75. The stock had a trading volume of 373,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,721. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $128.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

