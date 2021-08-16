351 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Acquired by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 351 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Square by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,463,277,000 after acquiring an additional 221,370 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after buying an additional 1,085,690 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after buying an additional 1,368,995 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after buying an additional 1,402,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

SQ traded down $8.30 on Monday, hitting $259.58. The company had a trading volume of 53,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,018,274. The firm has a market cap of $119.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.98, a PEG ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.37.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,063,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $41,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,672,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 688,818 shares of company stock valued at $157,210,339. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.35.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

