$41.29 Million in Sales Expected for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Analysts expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to announce $41.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.61 million and the highest is $42.31 million. City Office REIT posted sales of $41.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year sales of $161.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $157.59 million to $163.97 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $163.88 million, with estimates ranging from $162.19 million to $166.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover City Office REIT.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Compass Point raised their target price on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price objective on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIO stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,870. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.63. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City Office REIT (CIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.