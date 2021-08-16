431,720 Shares in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 431,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AKICU. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,667,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,041,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,113,000.

OTCMKTS AKICU opened at $9.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

