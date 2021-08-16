49,249 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Acquired by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 49,249 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHM. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $54.34 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHM. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

