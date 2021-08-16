$50.90 Million in Sales Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will announce sales of $50.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings. Cutera reported sales of $39.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year sales of $218.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $218.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $238.35 million, with estimates ranging from $236.90 million to $239.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of CUTR traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.53. The company had a trading volume of 185,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,962. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Cutera has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The company has a market cap of $852.78 million, a PE ratio of 133.34 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $80,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 23.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 45.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 789,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,719,000 after buying an additional 245,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 138.7% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

