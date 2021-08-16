56,871 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $33.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.28. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

