60,819 Shares in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 60,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Graybug Vision by 2,839.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 111,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 107,775 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $3.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62. Graybug Vision, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $37.88.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graybug Vision, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRAY has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graybug Vision has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

