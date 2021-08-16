$611.65 Million in Sales Expected for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will post $611.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $602.80 million to $620.50 million. MYR Group reported sales of $607.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MYR Group.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

MYRG traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $99.70. 244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,194. MYR Group has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $101.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYR Group (MYRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.