7,075 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $197.18. The stock had a trading volume of 179,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $171.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.65. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.63 and a one year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. UBS Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

