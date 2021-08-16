$8.10 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will report $8.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.40 million to $13.50 million. Alpine Immune Sciences reported sales of $1.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 324.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year sales of $28.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.30 million to $43.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $51.88 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $96.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 190.22% and a negative return on equity of 60.24%.

A number of research firms have commented on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,917 shares of company stock worth $895,619. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALPN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,292. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

