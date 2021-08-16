81,941 Shares in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 81,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of AgEagle Aerial Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAVS stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $260.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.42. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $17.68.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 287.48% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; and HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors.

