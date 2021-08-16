$9.65 Billion in Sales Expected for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to announce sales of $9.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.74 billion and the lowest is $9.51 billion. The Coca-Cola reported sales of $8.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full year sales of $37.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.22 billion to $38.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $39.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.09 billion to $41.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Coca-Cola.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.48. 7,954,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,968,880. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $46.97 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $247.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Coca-Cola (KO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.