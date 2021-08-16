AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Increased by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.7% of OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $86,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after buying an additional 2,192,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,997,000 after acquiring an additional 550,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,757 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,683,000 after purchasing an additional 90,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,496,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,137,000 after purchasing an additional 57,833 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $117.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $119.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.01.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

