ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from $10.60 to $11.20 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($13.41) to €11.30 ($13.29) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.30.

Shares of AAVMY stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $13.87.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

