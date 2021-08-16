Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

ABSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

In other Absci news, General Counsel Sarah Korman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $160,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen K. Mcginnis acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $425,600.

Shares of NASDAQ ABSI traded down $4.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,125. Absci has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $31.53.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

