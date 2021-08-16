Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.96% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ ABSI opened at $25.01 on Monday. Absci has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $31.53.

In other Absci news, General Counsel Sarah Korman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen K. Mcginnis bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,600 shares of company stock worth $425,600 over the last quarter.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

