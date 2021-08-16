Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.23 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.48.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $61.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.08. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $85,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

