Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.23 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.48.
NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $61.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.08. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.56.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $85,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Acadia Healthcare
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.
