ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $96.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.67.

ACM Research stock opened at $83.38 on Thursday. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $144.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACM Research will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $308,317.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ACM Research by 50.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ACM Research by 2,482.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

