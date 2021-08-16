Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ACXP stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $8.74.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

