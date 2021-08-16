Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Adams Resources & Energy has increased its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Adams Resources & Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 44.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AE traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.92. 21,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.36. Adams Resources & Energy has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $37.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adams Resources & Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,783 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Adams Resources & Energy worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

