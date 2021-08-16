Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.3% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the software company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in Adobe by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 3,715 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Adobe by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 98,634 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,888,000 after purchasing an additional 28,966 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the software company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $633.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $301.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $593.61. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $638.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,144 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,489.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

