Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 112.4% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

ADVZF stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. Adventus Mining has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.83.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

