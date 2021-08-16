Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 25.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 225,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 45,510 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $13,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMP shares. CL King raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $68.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.67. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 1.63.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 207.19%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

