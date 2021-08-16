Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 25,465 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $10,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $92,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,454 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 34,510 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $82.28 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $84.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.39.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

