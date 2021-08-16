Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $14.61 Million Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,550 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $14,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Newell Brands by 344.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Newell Brands by 190.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $25.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.66.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

