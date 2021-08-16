Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AGGZF. Raymond James downgraded Ag Growth International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Ag Growth International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ag Growth International from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Shares of AGGZF stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.16.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

