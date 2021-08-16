Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 101.0% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 6,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 17.9% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 22.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 288,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,650,000 after acquiring an additional 52,957 shares during the last quarter.

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.98.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,333 shares of company stock worth $6,503,967 over the last three months.

Shares of A opened at $159.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.19. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.53 and a 1 year high of $159.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

