Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Maxim Group raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $40.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Agrify traded as high as $30.72 and last traded at $28.65, with a volume of 8428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

AGFY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Agrify alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Agrify by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Agrify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agrify by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 384,282 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Agrify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agrify by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 10.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. Analysts expect that Agrify Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.