AI Doctor Price Tops $0.0022 (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 16th. AI Doctor has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $47,719.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AI Doctor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor (AIDOC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

