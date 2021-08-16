Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stake Reduced by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $16,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,106,000 after acquiring an additional 30,399 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $282.46. 15,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,594. The company has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.07.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

